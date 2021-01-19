Clear pending revenue cases: RV Karnan

By | Published: 10:32 pm 10:34 pm

Khammam: Khammam Collector RV Karnan directed the district officials to take measures to clear cases pending with Special Revenue Tribunal.

He chaired a Special Revenue Tribunal at the District Collectorate on Tuesday and heard 10 cases. He told the revenue officials to probe the cases under Record of Rights (RoR) in Land Act, 1971, pending with them, and issue necessary orders. Additional Collector N Madhusudhan and others were present.

The State government has recently constituted a Special Revenue Tribunal for each district to resolve pending cases pertaining to the Revenue Department in the State.

