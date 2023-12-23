Cleric booked for molesting women in UP village

Bareilly: A cleric of a mosque in a village here has been booked for allegedly molesting a few women, police said on Saturday. A resident of a village under the Bithri Chainpur police station area alleged that his wife and a few other women were allegedly molested by Yunus, the cleric, Station House Officer Sanjay Tomar said.

Based on the man’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Yunus under Section 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, Tomar said. “Five other men apart from the cleric have also been named in the FIR for threatening the complainant to leave the village, the SHO added.