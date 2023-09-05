Cloudnine opens its second birthing centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: Strengthening its presence in Hyderabad, the Bengaluru-based women, child care and fertility hospitals Cloudnine has announced the launch of its second premium birthing centre at Hitech City on Tuesday. The new facility is the second dedicated boutique for women and childcare centre in Hyderabad by the group after acquiring The Birthplace at Banjara Hills.

The Cloudnine birthing centre at Hitech City was inaugurated by Dr R Kishore Kumar, Founder and ED, Cloudnine in the presence senior management and caregivers. Nitin Nag, COO, Cloudnine said the two facilities in Hyderabad were already fully operational and added, “we aim to strengthen our presence in the Hyderabad market in the coming months by adding more such centers.”

Raviganesh Venkataraman, ED and CEO, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals said the new facility would strengthen their initiatives in providing highly specialized maternal, childcare and fertility care.

