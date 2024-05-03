IGBC to host Green Property Show at Hyderabad’s Hitex from May 17

Conceptualised around ‘The Key To A Green Future’, the IGBC Green Property Show encourages people to buy green homes to secure a sustainable future for their children and generations to come.

Hyderabad: The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) will be hosting the second edition of IGBC Green Property Show at Hitex Exhibition Centre in the city from May 17 to 19 from 10 am to 8 pm.

While the initiative aims to encourage people to think innovatively about environmental preservation and sustainable practices, it also highlights numerous benefits – leading a healthy and happy life within the living community and other sustainable benefits in terms of cost and energy saving, effective usage of natural resources like water, air and daylight and waste management etc.

By reducing energy consumption, minimizing water usage, and promoting waste management, green buildings play a pivotal role in conserving our planet’s finite resources, a press release said. Over 884 projects going green in Hyderabad and 1.13 billion sft of green building space certified by IGBC, make a significant impact on resource conservation. IGBC Green Homes demonstrably reduce energy consumption by up to 30 per cent and water usage by 20 per cent, translating to significant cost savings for residents.