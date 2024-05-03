Swell surge warning to Kerala, South Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands for May 4, 5

INCOIS, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), forecast the possibility of swell surges and rough sea conditions associated with the effect of high period swell waves that were approaching from distant southern Indian Ocean.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 03:59 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a swell surge warning to Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Island for May 4 and 5.

INCOIS, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), forecast the possibility of swell surges and rough sea conditions associated with the effect of high period swell waves that were approaching from distant southern Indian Ocean.

The event started at approximately 10,000 km away from Indian coast on April 26 in the southern Atlantic Ocean and slowly moved towards southern Indian Ocean around April 28. This caused the high energy swell propagation towards the Indian coastal regions which is expected to hit southern tip of India in the early hours (2.30 am) of May 4.

These long period swells combined with high tide conditions can cause coastal flooding in the low-lying areas of Lakshadweep, Kerala, South Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha and West Bengal coasts during May 4 and 5. “The low-lying coastal areas are particularly vulnerable,” the forecast read. For further information and updates on the event, the INCOIS website at www.incois.gov.in/portal/osf/osf.jsp, can be checked.

Fishermen and coastal population were alerted to be cautious on possible surging of waves (gushing of sea water) intermittently in the near shore/beach region, particularly in the low-lying areas. Small vessels are not to ply near shore and boats may be anchored at a fair distance from each other, to avoid collision and damage. It also suggested total suspension of operational/recreational activities at beach/near shore regions during May 4 and 5.