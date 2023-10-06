CM breakfast programme launches in old Karimnagar

The Chief Minister's Breakfast Program kicks off with great enthusiasm in all government schools across the erstwhile Karimnagar district this Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Karimnagar: The Chief Minister Breakfast programme was launched on a grand scale in all government schools across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday. Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives along with government officials launched the scheme. While BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar started the scheme in Zilla Parishad High School, Mugdumpur of Karimnagar rural mandal, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar launched it in Gollapalli ZPHS of Jagtil.

In Jagtial, local MLA, ZP chairperson Dava Vasantha and Collector Yashmeen Basha launched the scheme in Dharur camp ZPHS. Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao started in Madhapur ZPHS. Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy along with Collector Muzammil Khan and municipal chairperson Dr Mamatha started the scheme in Amarnagar UPS in the town.

While launching the scheme, Kamalakar had breakfast along with the students. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Telangana was the only state, which was providing breakfast to the students studying in government school from Class 1 to X.