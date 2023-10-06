KTR appeals to people not to fall prey to Congress, BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hanamkonda: Continuing his tirade on the Congress and BJP parties, BRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao cautioned the voters not to fall for their false claims during this crucial period ahead of the general elections which are just around the corner.

Addressing a public meeting on KUDA grounds here after participating in various inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies here on Friday, Rama Rao asserted that the BRS under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was contemplating an increase in the Aasara pension amount. He also reminded the gathering that the Congress party’s 60-year rule at central and state levels had failed to contribute to the State’s progress.

Blaming the Congress for the unsolicited merger of the Telangana region with Andhra to create Andhra Pradesh and the tragic events during the Telangana movement, KTR stated, “Congress formed Telangana out of necessity, not out of affection or love,”

Stating that Congress was trying to woo the voters with false and misleading promises just to convince the people that they could offer more than BRS, he cautioned voters not to be carried away by these false assurances during the general elections and urged them to vote for the BRS had ushered in many development projects and welfare schemes.

He highlighted the BRS government’s achievements, such as the implementation of welfare schemes like Rythu Bandu, Kalyana Laksmi, and the Aasara pension. He also took a swipe at the Modi government, suggesting that people should vote for the BJP only if they received the promised Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.

Regarding the development of the Tri-City, he credited the proactive efforts of the state government for attracting several software companies like Cyient Ltd, Tech Mahindra, L&T MindTree, Softpath, and Quadrant Technologies. He underscored the huge investment in the city during the nearly ten-year rule of the BRS government.

Calling MLA Vinay Bhaskar a mass leader, he urged the voters of the Warangal West constituency voters to ensure a resounding victory for him by securing a huge margin of votes in the upcoming elections.

Furthermore, KTR said that the construction of a 24-storey hospital in Warangal would remain a landmark as it is the biggest government hospital in the state. Earlier, he laid the foundation for the establishment of an IT tower near the NIT, Warangal, campus besides several other projects.