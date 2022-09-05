CM KCR announces Rs 100 cr for development of Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:43 AM, Tue - 6 September 22

(File Photo) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced sanction of Rs.100 crore for taking up various development activities in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced sanction of Rs.100 crore for taking up various development activities in Nizamabad urban constituency and instructed officials and elected representatives to develop the old Collectorate complex into an air-conditioned Indur Kala Bharathi.

He also announced Rs 10 crore each for eight other constituencies in the district in addition to the existing Rs.5 crore constituency development fund. He said Nizamabad has witnessed a major transformation in terms of development works and more needs to be done for the convenience of the people.

He said the State government has introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme to uplift Dalits and it should be the responsibility of society to ensure that Dalits progress on all fronts.