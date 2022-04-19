CM KCR asks farmers to take up alternative crop cultivation, reduce fertilisers

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding the Centre’s regressive policies on agriculture, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the authorities to take all measures to safeguard the interests of farmers in Telangana. He wanted them to encourage farmers to take up cultivation of alternative crops like cotton, chilli, red gram and water-melon as well as rationalise usage of fertilisers.

During a high-level meeting with the officials on the State’s preparedness for Vaanakalam (Kharif) season at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over the Centre’s policies which were proving to be regressive for agriculture sector in the country. He said rather than supporting the sector through innovative measures, the union government was taking measures which were discouraging farmers and reducing crop production.

However, he asserted that all measures should be taken to develop the agricultural sector in the State and work with more vigour for the welfare of farmers. Ahead of the Vaanakalam crop season, he directed the Agriculture officials to make arrangements in advance for smooth conduct of the farm operations. “An action plan should be prepared for cultivation of alternative and remunerative crops. The district officials should conduct field visits and make necessary suggestions to farmers,” he said.

With the South West monsoon expected to arrive in the last week of May or first week of June, Chandrashekhar Rao asked officials to ensure availability of adequate seeds and fertiliser stocks as well as initiate stringent action against those supplying spurious seeds and fertilisers. “The climate in Telangana is favourable for agriculture. As the monsoon season commences, cultivation work should commence without any obstacles,” he added.

He reminded that the proactive measures taken by the Telangana government helped the agriculture sector to contribute to 21 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Apart from enhancing the cultivation area under Pranahitha and Kaleshwaram projects, the State government is keen to complete all the pending projects during this fiscal.

Amidst reports that the soil fertility will reduce considerably due to excess cultivation of paddy, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to identify remunerative crops and encourage their cultivation as an alternative to paddy. He observed that due to increasing demand for cotton in the international market, he suggested that the farmers take up its cultivation on a large scale. The officials were also asked to consider cultivation of remunerative crops like chilli, red gram and oil seeds among others

On the occasion, the farmers were advised to rationalise usage of fertilisers and pesticides to not only protect the crop, but also conserve soil fertility and earn better yield. “Some farmers are of the opinion that excess usage of fertilisers will improve their yield. This is completely wrong and instead, might backfire,” he cautioned. The agriculture extension officers were directed to conduct awareness programmes to farmers at local Rythu Vedikas in this regard.

In the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which could affect the fertilisers supply to India, Chandrashekhar Rao appealed to farmers to reduce usage of fertilisers. Instead, they were advised to increase usage of vermi-compost and green manure to conserve the soil fertility.

Meanwhile, the officials explained about the ongoing paddy procurement for the Yasangi (Rabi) season in the State. Of about 6,983 centres, around 536 centres have been operationalised and so far about 1,200 tonnes of paddy has been procured through 32 centres. The officials informed that adequate number of gunny bags, Hamalis and other arrangements, have been made in this regard.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao who inquired about implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, instructed the officials to expedite the identification of beneficiaries and handing over the units selected by them at the earliest. So far, about 25,000 beneficiaries have been selected under the scheme. “The Dalit Bandhu is a flagship scheme for Telangana government which had already released necessary funds. Hence, there should not be any delay in identification of the beneficiaries and extending them support under the scheme,” he said.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and other top officials participated in the meeting.

