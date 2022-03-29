CM KCR asks PM to help Ukraine-returned Indian students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help Indian students who returned from Ukraine to complete their education by enabling them to join medical colleges here in equivalent semesters in relaxation of regulations in vogue, as a special case.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Rao pointed out that the students were forced to return to India after the sudden war in Ukraine. This dislocation had jeopardized their future though they had devoted considerable time and spent large sums of money in pursuing their medical education in Ukraine, which was now likely to remain incomplete, he said.

Citing reports, he said there were 20,000 Indian students who were dislocated from Ukraine due to the war. Most of these students were from middle class families and stood to lose their lifetime savings without any hope of completing their medical education.

“You will agree that everything possible should be done to safeguard their future,” he said.

“Considering the exceptional circumstances of these students, I request that as a special case, to help them complete their education, they may be enabled to join medical colleges in the country in equivalent semesters in relaxation of the regulations in vogue. For this purpose, permission may also be accorded to proportionately increase the seats in different semesters in medical colleges here on a one time basis to accommodate these students,” Rao said.

There were over 700 students from Telangana who returned from Ukraine without completing their medical education, he said, adding that in view of the hardship faced by them, the Government of Telangana had decided that the medical college fee for students from Telangana would be borne by the State government.