CM KCR assures complete rights over assigned lands to beneficiaries

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that upon returning to power, he would issue pattas to the beneficiaries and regularise their lands, giving them complete rights

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao rubbished the allegations of the BJP leadership that the BRS government would resume the assigned lands from farmers. He announced that upon returning to power, he would issue pattas to the beneficiaries and regularise their lands, giving them complete rights.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Dubbak on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao said BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao was spreading false propaganda against the BRS. “We are a pro-farmer government and have always done good for the farmers. I never took any decision that is detrimental to their interest. I assure the farmers of entire Telangana that no assigned land will be resumed by the BRS after returning to power. Instead, we will give them complete rights over their assigned lands,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over attack on BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy who suffered stab injuries that led to removal of part of his intestine. “Dubbak is a peaceful place. We never saw such political crimes where a contesting candidate is stabbed. Can’t we use knives to avenge such attacks? Instead, we supressed our anger as we are civilised,” he said. With timely intervention and blessings of people, Prabhakar Reddy was saved from death.

He said the BRS could not win the Dubbak bypoll as he did not come for campaigning. “Otherwise, the result could have been different,” he said, pointing out that the BJP candidate made no efforts for development of Dubbak constituency. He reminded that even the BJP-led Central government extended no support for development of Telangana. He stated that the Centre did not respond to over 100 letters written by him to sanction government medical colleges and Navodaya schools to the State. He felt that voting for the BJP was nothing short of throwing it away in the drain.

KCR Assurances

At Dubbak

– To announce Dubbak revenue division and sanction degree college.

– Complete pending works and supply irrigation water to 1.7 lakh acres in the constituency.

– Renovation and development of Koodavelli and Renikunta temples.

– Conduct survey for Dubbak ORR.

At Vemulawada

– Complete renovation and development of Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy temple at Vemulawada

– Complete works pertaining to Kalikota Sooramma Cheruvu