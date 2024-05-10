BRS failed to complete PRLIS, says Revanth Reddy

Considering the hardships being faced by the Palamuru people, the Congress government laid the foundation for the MakthalNarayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 10:40 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that the previous government used the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to amass wealth but failed to provide water to the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Despite the River Krishna flowing in the district, people here could not utilise the water for drinking and irrigation requirements. In the last 10 years, the BRS government failed to complete the PRLIS and did not increase the capacity of the Jurala project, he said at a public meeting at Makthal.

However, BJP Mahabubnagar candidate DK Aruna was trying to create hurdles in the execution of different development projects in the district.

“Palamuru will not suffer any loss if DK Aruna does not become MP from the constituency. But if the Congress loses, PRLIS will not get national status, MakthalNarayanpet-Kodangal will not get completed,” he said, adding that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to scrap reservations and was seeking 400 seats to implement its plans.

“We are getting investments and industries are being set up in the State. In Uttar Pradesh there are no investments due to the communal issues created by the saffron party,” he said.