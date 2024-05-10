BRS leader Krishank gets bail

The BRS leader, who is currently lodged in Chanchalguda central prison, has been granted bail with two sureties worth Rs.25,000 each and has to present himself before the police every day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: Nearly 10 days after his arrest, BRS social media convenor Krishank Manne was granted bail on Friday by the Nampally court. The police had arrested Krishank at Pantangi tollgate on May 1 while he was returning to Hyderabad from Kothagudem.

Krishank was detained following a complaint lodged against him by the Osmania University (OU) administration at the OU police station and subsequently taken to the Choutuppal police station.

The OU authorities alleged that the BRS leader circulated a fabricated notice on social media falsely attributing the closure of the university hostel and mess to shortage of water and electricity.

His arrested triggered a political row ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with the Congress leaders alleging that the circular was intended at defaming the Congress government in the State.

However, the BRS countered the argument stating that a fake circular was indeed put out by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the social media to mislead the public, while Krishank had posted the original circular shared in the OU students Whatsapp groups.