CM KCR condoles death of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the death of actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the death of actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Chief Minister expressed his deepest condolences to the actor’s family members.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao also condoled the actor’s demise. “Deeply saddened to know the demise of actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this time of grief,” he said in a message on Twitter.