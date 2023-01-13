CM KCR condoles demise of Sharad Yadav

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has condoled the death of former Union minister and RJD leader Sharad Yadav.

12:12 AM, Fri - 13 January 23

In a condolence message here, the Chief Minister remembered Sharad Yadav’s support to the Telangana separate State movement and expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of Sharad Yadav.

Yadav, one of the country’s most popular socialist leaders, died at Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.