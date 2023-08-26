CM KCR congratulates Telugu film industry for national awards

07:17 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday expressed his happiness over the Telugu film industry reaping a rich harvest of national honours at the 69th National Film awards.

He congratulated Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who bagged his maiden national award as the best actor. It was a proud moment that a Telugu hero had received the honour for the first time in the last 60 years, the Chief Minister said.

Allu Arjun, the first Telugu actor to receive the award in the category of best actor for his performance in the movie ‘Pushpa’, had enthralled national and international audiences demonstrating his high standard in acting as a hero in many films, the Chief Minister said, adding that Allu Arjun continued the legacy of his grandfather and great actor Allu Ramalingaiah and emerged as a great actor on his own, also drawing inspiration from actor Chiranjeevi.

The Chief Minister also expressed happiness that Oscar winner Chandra Bose, who brought global recognition to Telugu film lyrics with his creative writing, had won the National Award for the Best Film lyrics. He congratulated Chandra Bose for his achievement.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the best music director Devi Sri Prasad, best playback singer Kalabhairava, best film critic Purushottamacharyulu and producers, directors, actors and technical staff of films that won the national awards in different categories.

He said that it was a significant occasion that the Telugu film industry was showcasing its talent at the national and international level with Hyderabad as its hub.

“It is a great accomplishment for all of us that Telugu cinema stood as a role model for the country in film production by winning the hearts of the audience not only in the Telugu States, but also at the national and international level,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over the Telugu film industry competing with Indian cinema from Hyderabad with the support and encouragement of the State government.

Expressing hope that Telugu cinema would be able to expand its wings globally, he assured the industry that the State government would continue to extend its support for the promotion of the film industry.