CM KCR conveys World Water Day greetings

The Chief Minister said the State government was taking several measures for the past six and half years which brought in a qualitative change in the water resources management.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to people of Telangana State on the occasion of World Water Day. He said conservation of the natural resources does not only maintain equilibrium in nature, but also accumulates valuable wealth in terms of that could be passed on to the next generations.

In a statement here on Monday, the Chief Minister said in Telangana, the State government was implementing several schemes and projects to supply water for irrigation and also drinking water purposes as well as making efforts to revive the groundwater levels.

“Through Mission Kakatiya and mega irrigation projects like Kaleswaram, efforts are on to increase the groundwater levels as well as make water available for the crop cultivation. With the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha, safe and pure drinking water has been made available to every household through pipelines and taps which in turn eradicated the fluoride problem permanently,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was taking several measures for the past six and half years which brought in a qualitative change in the water resources management. It is a moment of pride for all of us that experts across the world as well as the Central government appreciated the initiatives of the Telangana government, he added.

