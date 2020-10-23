CM KCR declares holiday on October 26

The Chief Minister asked officials to declare holiday every year on the next day of Dasara festival.

By | Published: 6:22 pm 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared a holiday on Monday (Oct 26) for all government offices and all educational institutions. The Dasara festival is being celebrated on Sunday (October 25), and in effect there would be a two-day holiday.

According to an official press release the Chief Minister asked officials to also declare a holiday every year on the next day of Dasara festival.

Several employee unions have represented earlier asking for a holiday on Monday taking the example of Central Government which declared October 26 as a restricted holiday for its employees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .