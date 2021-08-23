CM KCR directs officials to remain alert over seasonal ailments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday directed health, panchayat raj and municipal administration officials to remain alert and take measures to contain the spread of seasonal diseases in the State.

The Chief Minister cautioned them that there is a possibility of an outbreak of seasonal diseases during the monsoon and all precautionary measures should be taken to control them.

During a meeting on seasonal diseases held at Pragathi Bhavan here, Chandrashekhar Rao said the officials should remain alert with regard to seasonal diseases in the wake of the pandemic and advised people with flu symptoms to undergo Covid tests immediately. The Medical and Health Department was directed to make all arrangements in all government hospitals for Covid tests and necessary treatment.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments to take measures to maintain cleanliness in rural and urban areas across the State. They were instructed to take up special action to control mosquito menace in villages and towns as well as prevent waterlogging which breeds mosquitoes. They were advised to actively take up fogging and larvae control measures as well.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to ensure an adequate supply of medicines and other supplies in all government hospitals and health centres. People were urged to ensure that there is no water-logging in their homes besides taking effective measures to protect children as well as the elderly from getting infected.

