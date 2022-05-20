CM KCR embarks on ‘national mission’

Published: Updated On - 01:01 AM, Fri - 20 May 22

Source: Twitter/Telangana CMO.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will embark on a week-long tour to meet people from various sectors and various parts of the country, as part of his efforts to bring about a qualitative change in the national politics and set a new agenda for the nation’s development.

He will meet eminent persons from political, economic and media fields. The Chief Minister will also visit the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and also the families of martyrs of farmers movement in the country.

On Friday, the Chief Minister will leave for Delhi where he will meet political leaders, economists and also journalists. He is expected to discuss the current political, communal and economic conditions in the country.

On May 22, he will visit Chandigarh where he will console the families of about 600 farmers belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, who sacrificed their lives during the farmers movement against the three contentious Farm Laws proposed by the Centre. He will distribute cheques worth Rs 3 lakh each, along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagawanth Mann.

On May 26, Chandrashekhar Rao will leave for Bengaluru where he will hold discussions with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The next day, he will go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra where he is scheduled to meet social activist Anna Hazare. Later, he will visit Shirdi for darshan of Sri Saibaba.

The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on May 28. He is expected to kickstart his second part of tour to West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 or 30 where he will meet the families of the brave soldiers of Galwan Valley and others who sacrificed their lives safeguarding the borders. He will extend financial support to the bereaved families as announced earlier.

