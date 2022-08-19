CM KCR extends Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday extended greetings to the people of Telangana State on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami. He termed the Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna, as an auspicious day for Hindus.

In a statement, Rao said that the philosophy, teachings and the practice of the teacher of Bhagavad Gita, were highly influential in the country’s spiritual, social and political spheres. He prayed to Lord Krishna to shower the blessings on the people of the country on this auspicious occasion.