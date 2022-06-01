CM KCR fulfilling aspirations of Telangana people: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:41 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at a meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana topped the country in terms of welfare and development, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day to be celebrated on Thursday, the minister said in the last eight years, Telangana’s development ratio was higher than the national ratio in many sectors.

The TRS party led by Chandrasekhar Rao, who liberated Telangana from decades of exploitative rule, was the ‘Sri Rama Rakha’ for the State. The Telangana government was implementing several schemes aimed at the welfare of SC, ST, BC and minorities, Ajay Kumar said.

The Chief Minister was working with the spirit of sincerity, determination, commitment to Telangana, above all, to put the aspirations of the people into action and to honour the sacrifices of the statehood martyrs.

Telangana’s schemes were ideal for other states in the areas of development and welfare. Chandrashekhar Rao would not rest until the State was transformed into a golden Telangana with the mandate given by the people, he noted.

Later in the day, addressing officials at the preparatory meeting on the 5th phase of Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi and Jayashankar Badi Bata programmes, Ajay Kumar stressed on the need of planned efforts to make the programmes a success.

A planned implementation of development programmes by the Telangana government was the reason behind their success. People’s representatives and officials should take the responsibility for effective implementation of the programmes, he suggested.

Statistics show that seasonal diseases have been significantly reduced due to Palle, Pattana Pragathi programmes. Telangana stands as an ideal in the country in NREGS implementation because of the vision of the Chief Minister, Ajay Kumar added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .