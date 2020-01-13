CM KCR greets people on Sankranti

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed his greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Makara Sankranti. The Chief Minister prayed the goddesses to shower blessings to bring in light in the lives of the people. The Chief Minister also hoped that prosperity, brotherhood and happiness prevails at every household.

