CM KCR heaps praise on SATS Chairman Venkateswara Reddy

By | Published: 9:19 pm 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday appreciated the Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman, Allipuram Venkateswara Reddy for his efforts towards promoting sporting activities in the State.

The Chief Minister on arriving at TRS Bhavan this afternoon saw Reddy there and called him. Apart from lauding the endeavours aimed at promoting sports in the State, he asked Reddy to visit Gajwel along with Vanteru Pratap Reddy, chairman of the TS Forest Development Corporation Limited (TSFDCL) for promoting sporting activities in the region.

