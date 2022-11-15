CM KCR inaugurates academic session for MBBS students at eight new govt medical colleges

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:37 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday formally inaugurated the academic session at the eight newly constructed government medical colleges spread over eight districts. He inaugurated the classes virtually from Pragathi Bhavan at 12 noon.

Terming it an auspicious day in the history of Telangana, the Chief Minister said the State government aims to establish a government medical college each in all 33 districts across the State. After the State formation, the number of medical colleges has been increased from 5 to 17. “With this launch, we have a medical college in 17 districts. In next two years, we will start 17 new colleges in the remaining districts. The State Cabinet had already given an in-principle approval for the same,” he added.

Live: CM Sri KCR commencing academic classes in the newly established 8 Govt. Medical Colleges.#AarogyaTelangana https://t.co/BjITR4j9ar — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 15, 2022

All the eight new government medical schools in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam, commenced their MBBS programmes at the same time. District collectors, health department officials, and medical students from all eight colleges, participated in the launch event. On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the officials and employees for realising the dreams of aspiring doctors by ensuring speedy establishment of the medical colleges, meeting the needs for more medical seats and better medical services in the State.

These new medical colleges were constructed at a cost Rs 4,080 crore, increasing the total number of MBBS seats in Telangana by 1,150. Accordingly, the number of MBBS seats have been increased from 850 in 2014 to 2,790 in 2022. “We have also increased the PG seats from 515 to 1,180 and super specialty seats from 70 to 152 in the last eight years,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was also making efforts to increase the paramedical staff. One government nursing college each will be set up in all 33 districts, along with the medical colleges. Further, the paramedical courses will be offered through government colleges to meet the rising demand for their services.