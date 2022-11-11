CM KCR to soon inaugurate medical college, collectorate complex in Mahabubabad

Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced that a government medical college and a new integrated collectorate complex would soon be inaugurated in Mahabubabad by CM KCR

Jangaon: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao announced on Friday that a government medical college and a new integrated collectorate complex would soon be inaugurated in the Mahabubabad district headquarters by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles KT Rama Rao would also lay the foundation for a mini-textile park at Kodakandla mandal in Jangaon district soon.

Addressing a meeting on Dalit Bandhu scheme here on Friday, he said the State government under the dynamic leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao was according high priority to education, health and employment.

“As a part of the strengthening the education system, we are setting up residential schools, implementing the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ scheme and also setting up medical colleges to increase the number of MBBS seats,” he said, adding that work on the medical college and Collectorate was completed at Mahabubabad of erstwhile Warangal district.

As for the mini-textile park at Kodakandla, the aim was to provide livelihood avenues for about 20,000 weaving families in the region.

As a part of this, the State government would acquire at least 60 acres of land for the park, which was slated to come upon a total of 70 acres. Station Ghanpur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Krishnaveni has already been entrusted with the job of identifying land and acquiring it by issuing a notification.

After acquisition, the TSIIC would develop the basic infrastructure including the roads, drains and other facilities in the textile park.

The Minister said the State government was implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme to provide financial aid of Rs.10 lakh to each Dalit family. The Minister suggested that the selection of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries should be divided into clusters and done through draw of a lottery.

“After completing the selection process, the funds will be provided to beneficiaries in the district as and when funds are received from the government,” he added.