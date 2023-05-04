CM KCR inaugurates BRS headquarters In Delhi

CM KCR took part in the Vastu Puja and Vedic rituals that preceded the opening of the new BRS headquarters building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:32 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Amid all fanfare, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the party’s central office building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi at 1.05 pm, a moment considered to be most auspicious on Thursday.

He took part in the Vastu Puja and Vedic rituals that preceded the opening of the new building. Flanked by senior leaders of the party, he unveiled the plaque and unfurled the BRS flag marking the beginning of a new vista in the journey of the party and its emergence as a national political force.

Amid Vedic chants, he was led to his chamber in the first floor of the building where he occupied his seat as Veda Pandits showered blessings. He exchanged pleasantries with party leaders and workers with whom he held a meeting later in the day.

He greeted the party leaders and elected representatives thronged the BRS central office in a big way on the occasion. The party office which was so far operating from a temporary facility at Sardar Patel Marg will be functioning from the new office in a full-fledged manner from today.

