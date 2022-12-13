| All Set For Inauguration Of Brs Delhi Office On Wednesday

K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party national office at Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party national office at Sardar Patel Marg in Delhi between 12.37 pm and 12.47 pm on Wednesday. He will unfurl the party flag and assume his chair in the party office.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and leaders of other regional parties are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.

The BRS leadership has already sent them invitations to them. Further, farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu will also be present.

Grand arrangements have been made for the BRS party office inauguration. Ahead of the inaugural ceremony, the purohits have commenced performing the two-day Rajashyamala Yagam at the BRS party office at around 11 am on Tuesday.

A total 12 ritwiks led by Gopikrishna Sharma and Phani Shashanka Sharma from Sringeri Peetham, have conducted the Yagam with Punyahvachanam, Chandi Parayanam, Moolamantra Japam and other rituals on the first day.

Marking the completion of the Yagam on Wednesday, the Nava Chandi Homam and the Rajashyamala Homam followed by the Purnahuthi. Later, the party office will be inaugurated.

The Chief Minister is performing the Yagam for the well-being of the country, its people and also success of BRS in its endeavours. A temporary Yagashala was set up at the BRS office. After performing the Purnahuthi, he will unfurl the party flag at 12.37 pm, assume his office chambers and sign the party documents before 12.47 pm.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives and BRS leaders kept arriving in Delhi throughout the day on Tuesday, to participate in the party national office inauguration on Wednesday.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the BRS national office as the party leaders arrived in Delhi in large numbers to participate in the inaugural ceremony.

Major roads and surrounding areas of BRS office were turned pink with hoardings and banners welcoming the party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as well as his foray into the national politics.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Rao visited the upcoming building for the party office at Vasant Vihar on Tuesday afternoon and inspected the construction works.

He gave instructions to the party leaders and the engineers to make certain changes in the measurements of various rooms, placement of doors and windows as well as other facilities in the party’s permanent office which is expected to be inaugurated next year.

Later, he also examined the arrangements being made for the inauguration of the party’s national office at Sardar Patel Marg.