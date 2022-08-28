CM KCR introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme to eradicate poverty: Balka Suman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

(Photo: twitter/balkasumantrs) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme with an objective to eradicate poverty among SCs. Suman said the Dalit Bandhu scheme was implemented only in Telangana and added that about 30,000 units have been grounded so far with Rs.3,600 crore.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme with an objective to eradicate poverty among SCs and to empower them to grow on par with others, said Government Whip Balka Suman.

In a power-point presentation to the Uttar Pradesh social worker Raghavendra Kumar and representatives of farmers associations from different States at Damodaram Sanjeeviah Sankshema (DSS) Bhavan in Masab Tank, Suman said no one in the world came up with the unique Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Also Read Centre ignoring Handloom Sector: Harish Rao

Raghavendra Kumar and representatives of farmers associations came to the city to attend a meeting with the Chief Minister.

Suman said the Dalit Bandhu scheme was implemented only in Telangana and added that about 30,000 units have been grounded so far with Rs.3,600 crore. The State government has allocated as many as Rs.17,700 crore in this year’s budget.

He said around 19 lakh families in the State would be benefited in a phased manner through this scheme. For the development of SCs, the Chief Minister introduced ‘Dalit Chaitanya Jyothi’ scheme 30 years ago when he was Siddipet MLA.

Seventy beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu from Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Hyderabad districts said their lives were completely transformed after availing the scheme. “We are now able to settle in life financially,” the beneficiaries said.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghavendra Kumar said the initiative taken up by the Chief Minister was highly commendable. The Chief Minister was following the footsteps of Chief Architect of Indian Constitution Dr. BR Ambedkar and working sincerely for the uplift of SCs.

He said no Chief Minister in the country formulated separate schemes for Dalits like Chandrashekhar Rao and even the Chief Ministers and Ministers belonging to SC community in other States could not implement the scheme introduced in Telangana.

Raghavendra Kumar said the SCs in his native Uttar Pradesh were suffering from severe poverty.