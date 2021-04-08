CM KCR invited to Bhadrachalam celestial wedding

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, Bhadrachalam officials and priests met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday and invited him for the celestial wedding of the Lord at the temple. They also offered Prasadam to the Chief Minister.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh and others were present on the occasion.

