CM KCR lays foundation stone for 3 super specialty medical institutes in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:50 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao participated in the ‘bhumi puja’ and laid the foundation stone for three Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super-speciality hospitals in the capital on Tuesday.

The three TIMS will be built in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda, for which the State government has already sanctioned Rs 2,679 crore.

The facility in Alwal is spread over 28.41 acres and will be built in a G+5 pattern with Rs. 897 crore while the hospital in Gaddiannaram will be built on a land measuring 21.36 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in G +14 pattern.

The facility in Erragadda will be built on a 60 acre land parcel and this 14 storied hospital is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 882 crore.

Each hospital will have 1,000 beds to provide specialty and super-specialty patient care services. In addition to this, on the lines of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, medical education in speciality & super specialty courses will be provided at the three TIMS along with nursing and para-medical courses.

Once the TIMS in Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Erragadda are inaugurated, Hyderabad will have hospitals on all four sides as TIMS-Gachibowli is already operational.

Health Minister T Harish Rao and others accompanied the Chief Minister.