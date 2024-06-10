Hyderabad: Work “progressing well” on TIMS

Construction of the three TIMS structures is being supervised by the Roads and Buildings department. They are being constructed at a cost of Rs.2,679 crore and under Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

Hyderabad: Though a bit behind schedule, the three Telangana Institutes of Medical Sciences (TIMS) were coming up well at Alwal, LB Nagar and Sanathnagar in the city. This apart, construction of the super specialty hospital in Warangal is also being expedited and could be completed by the end of this year.

Sharing images of TIMS, Sanathnagar, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on X said: "Glad to share that the proposed three new TIMS super specialty hospitals at Sanathnagar, Alwal and LB Nagar in Hyderabad are taking shape well…"

“Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences will reshape Hyderabad’s health care ecosystem and provide decentralized medicare for urban poor,” he said.

Expansion works at the NIMS, Punjagutta were also being expedited. Initially, the R&B had planned to complete the super specialty hospital at Warangal early and make it ready for inauguration by June 2 – the State Formation Day, but things got delayed. This was mainly due to the requirements of the health department. Senior officials from the department were finalizing floor wise department segregation. Based on their requirements, the technical committee was assessing things and accordingly, works were getting bit delayed, a senior official from the department said.

It is a 1700-bedded hospital and about 25 to 30 departments, including neurology, cardiology, nephrology and others have to be established at the hospital.

Though the structures at Alwal, LB Nagar and Sanathnagar would be ready in another couple of months, it could take more time for inauguration as finalization of other aspects may delay things. Going by the pace, inauguration of these three hospitals could happen in March 2025, the official added.