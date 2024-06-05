Komatireddy expresses displeasure over slow pace on TIMS work

Stating that there was no dearth of funds as the banks were giving loans for construction of the buildings, he directed the officials to expedite the works and finish the construction of all the TIMS buildings at the earliest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 08:00 PM

File photo of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure over the delay in construction of four super specialty government hospitals under the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy directed officials to expedite the works of the TIMS and complete it at the earliest.

The Minister, who reviewed the constructions of Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and TIMS hospitals at the Secretariat on Wednesday, expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the construction. Stating that there was no dearth of funds as the banks were giving loans for construction of the buildings, he directed the officials to expedite the works and finish the construction of all the TIMS buildings at the earliest.

The State government had already secured the NOC related to LB Nagar and Alwal TIMS hospitals, hence the officials should start the work and complete it as per schedule, he said. “There is a lot of pressure on Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and NIMS. Efforts should be made to complete the works of TIMS at the earliest,” he said.

Expressing concern over the conditions of the roads in the State, the Minister directed the officials to repair all the damaged roads in the State on a war footing. “Most of the roads in the State need repair as in the last five-years proper maintenance was not done. We need to speed up the work of road repairs as people are facing difficulty in commuting,”he said.

The Minister also asked the R&B officials to construct a parking place at the secretariat and complete the works of the new Hyderabad collectorate building.