Harish Rao objects to Komatireddy’s remarks on TIMS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 08:58 PM

Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao raised strong objection to Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy’s remarks on the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals project initiated by the previous BRS government. He said the Roads and Buildings Minister was speaking about the construction of these hospital buildings without the slightest understanding of their utility.

In a statement on Friday, Harish Rao pointed out that the previous BRS government made swift progress in establishing TIMS hospitals to meet the needs of the growing population. However, after the Congress came to power, the construction works were stalled for the last five months. Instead of completing the construction work, the Minister was making baseless accusations, he said.

The former Minister noted that the TIMS hospital at LB Nagar was to have G 14 floors, not 27 floors as claimed by the Minister who misunderstood the construction details. He asked why Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ignored similar high-rise hospital projects in other States, like the 24-storey hospital in Jaipur initiated by the Congress government led by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and the 22-storey hospital being built in Delhi by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an ally of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Harish Rao urged the Congress government to focus on completing the TIMS hospitals project promptly to benefit the poor. He stressed the need to expand medical facilities in line with the population growth. “If the Congress government really cares about the poor, they should ensure the timely completion of TIMS hospitals,” he said, urging Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to refrain from making uninformed and derogatory comments that did not suit his stature.