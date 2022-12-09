‘Ab ki baar, Kisan Sarkar’ will be BRS agenda: CM KCR

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad: “Ab ki baar, Kisan Sarkar” will be the main agenda of the newly formed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in national politics. The party will strive to bring a qualitative change in national politics and in governance to ensure all round development of the country.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made these announcements amidst thunderous applause from party leaders during the general body meeting held at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the party’s national office in Delhi on December 14, where he is likely to address the national media to explain to the people of the nation about the party’s national plans.

Addressing party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that India would soon have a farmer-friendly government at the Centre. He said the party would hoist its pink flag in Delhi and play a vital role in national politics. Youth, who form 52 per cent of the country’s total population, should be made partners in the nation’s development by bringing new economic reforms, he said, adding that the Telangana model would be replicated across the country through optimum utilisation of available natural resources.

The BRS chief emphasised the need to safeguard the federal spirit of the nation and ensure basic facilities for all in strict adherence to the Constitution of India. He said the party was formulating new policies covering agriculture, economy, environment, irrigation and drinking water, power and women empowerment, among others.

“In democracy, people should be the ultimate winners, not political parties. The country urgently needs a new economic policy. There should be no more water wars between States,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also announced that in alliance with the Janata Dal (S), the BRS would contest its first elections in Karnataka where the Assembly polls were scheduled to be held in May next year. He extended complete support to the JD(S) and wanted the party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to assume the position once again.

Brushing aside criticism from the Opposition parties over the BRS foraying into national politics, he advised party leaders to ignore them. The party had surpassed similar criticism and went on to achieve Telangana apart from developing the young State into a role model for others, he said.