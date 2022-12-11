BRS to announce presence in national capital on December 14

By PS Dileep Updated On - 09:26 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: Five days after its official launch in Hyderabad, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi will announce its official presence in the national capital on December 14, with party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao set to inaugurate the BRS national headquarters at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who formally launched the party at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, will fly to New Delhi to perform a Rajashyamala Yagam and a special puja as part of the grand inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Senior party leaders have already reached the capital to oversee the elaborate arrangements being made for the inauguration. These include Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, Vaastu expert Suddhala Sudhakar Teja and other BRS leaders, who reached Delhi on Sunday.

A ‘yagashala’ is being temporarily installed to perform the ‘yagam’ within the party premises. They also inspected the renovation works and facilities including furniture made available inside the party office.

Sources said the inauguration ceremony would be a gala affair with senior BRS leaders along with guests from friendly political parties from other States. The party leadership is said to have already sent invitations to several senior leaders from other political parties to attend the ceremony. All the senior BRS leaders including Ministers, MPs, legislators and other crucial leaders were instructed to reach Delhi on the evening of December 13 itself.

The new BRS office in Delhi is being established in a two-storied building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg temporarily. Chandrashekhar Rao, who had visited Delhi and inspected the building in October, had approved it and instructed party leaders to take up renovation and repair to suit the needs of the party’s operations from the national capital.

The two-storied building was taken on lease by the party a few months ago and will continue to function as the party’s national headquarters for some time. The building has separate rooms for the party President’s office, party working President KT Rama Rao‘s office, conference halls for meetings with party leaders as well as the media, dining hall and a few other rooms to cater to the needs of party leaders during their Delhi visits.

On the other hand, the BRS is constructing a permanent office building at Vasant Vihar in Delhi. The construction work was taken up on a plot of land measuring 1,100 square metres (plot no. 2 & 6) at Vasant Vihar, which was allotted by the President of India for the BRS for the purpose of setting up a party office. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg office will be the party’s headquarters till the Vasant Vihar building is completed.