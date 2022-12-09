Will hoist pink flag in Delhi soon: KCR

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiling the Bharat Rashtra Samithi flag. (Below) The BRS chief before leaving for party office in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said just as Telangana State was achieved by the TRS successfully putting facts across to the people and creating awareness, the BRS would make similar efforts across the country and hoist the party flag in Delhi soon.

Any revolution would succeed only after overcoming hurdles and suffering humiliation, he said, recalling how a handful of people in 2001 formed the TRS to fight for the cause of a separate Telangana State. The party strove with commitment and after 14 years, achieved the State of Telangana with the people’s support.

Upon getting elected by the people of Telangana, the party successfully developed Telangana over the last eight years and made it a role model for the entire country.

The BRS President said the party currently had over 60 lakh members of whom scores were serving in different positions as Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, chairpersons and sarpanches among other posts.

“As all of them took up the development of the State as a personal responsibility, we have achieved an unprecedented success, setting new benchmarks in development and welfare programmes,” he said.

He stated that when the entire nation suffered economically during the Covid-19 pandemic, Telangana stood strong with 2.2 per cent growth rate due to its fiscal discipline. Due to numerous irrigation projects and other initiatives like Mission Kakatiya taken up by the State government, even Mahabubnagar which was once a drought-prone area had now transformed into cultivable land.

Transforming India

If a backward and troubled area like Telangana could become a role model for the country, the Chief Minister wondered what a treasure trove like India, which was rich with natural resources, could be transformed into.

“No other country in the world has such excellent water resources, arable land, and climatic conditions. With the resources we have, India should have become the largest food producer in the world,” he said.

Stating that successive governments had failed to utilise human resources and instead, the youth were being turned into religious fanatics for political gains, Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS had set out to change this scenario and would create awareness in the country in this regard.

The people would be informed as to why India with 40 crore acres of cultivable land and 70,000 TMC of water resources, was ranked at the top in the Global Hunger Index.

“Why are farmers forced to agitate for their rights? Why has the situation not changed even after multiple farmers’ movements?” he asked.

Launchpad Karnataka

The Chief Minister, who said the BRS would begin its national political journey with the Karnataka Assembly elections in May next year in alliance with the JD(S), asked MPs and MLAs to campaign in Telugu-populated areas along the Karnataka-Telangana borders on behalf of JD(S).

He wanted them to explain the successful implementation of Telangana’s schemes in power, agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, education and health among other sectors.

National headquarters in Delhi

Chandrashekhar Rao also said he would inaugurate the party’s national headquarters in Delhi on December 14. All party leaders were instructed to reach Delhi by December 13 and participate in the ceremony. The party’s national office would shift in a couple of months to a new building that is currently under construction at Vasant Vihar.