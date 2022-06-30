CM KCR nominates heads for three State-level organisations

Published Date - 05:58 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday nominated Meday Rajeev Sagar as the chairman of Telangana Foods. He had also nominated Mantri Sridevi as the chairperson of Telangana State Official Languages Commission and Mohd Khaja Moinuddin as the president of Telangana State Urdu Academy.

While Rajeev Sagar and Sridevi will assume the posts for two years, Khaja Moinuddin will serve in the post for a three-year term. The orders to this effect were issued.

Further, orders were also issued appointing the Principal Secretary for Minorities Welfare, Finance Secretary, Commissioner/Director of Minorities Welfare and Director/Secretary of the Akademi as ex-officio members on the board of the Telangana State Urdu Academy.