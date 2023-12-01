CM KCR asks party cadre to gear up for counting, celebrations on Dec 3

Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have asked the party leaders and cadre to be ready for celebrations on December 3 when the final results are officially announced.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: A day after the polling concluded peacefully, the ruling BRS switched gears preparing the party cadre for the counting to be held on Sunday. Though a few exit poll results led to confusion among the party cadre, the latter were advised not to worry about these projections and were reassured that the BRS will emerge victorious in the 2023 Assembly elections to form the government in Telangana for third consecutive term.

Sources said several BRS leaders including the party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and other senior leaders met BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday. They are learnt to have discussed about the exit poll results and also preparedness for the counting.

But the Chief Minister is said to have acknowledged the concerns of the party members and reassured them, asking them not to lose confidence in the party’s prospects. He reportedly reiterated that the next government in Telangana will be formed by the BRS. “He asked us to gear up to provide a good governance to the people of the State. He advised us not to get confused over exit polls, stay calm for two days and prepare for the counting,” a senior BRS leader told Telangana Today.

Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have asked the party leaders and cadre to be ready for celebrations on December 3 when the final results are officially announced. He also reportedly spoke to some key leaders over phone and instilled confidence in them, besides seeking ground-level information.

Later, Rama Rao, Harish Rao and other key leaders were indulged in relaying the Chief Minister’s message to the party cadre. They also reviewed the readiness of the party leaders including the BRS candidates and the party agents at the counting centres for the counting process on Sunday. They were all asked to stay vigilant till the counting process is completed and final results are announced.

Rubbishing the exit polls, Rama Rao took to social media platform X and posted that he had a peaceful sleep on Thursday night after a long time due to hectic campaigning. “After a long time, had a peaceful sleep. Exit polls can take a hike. Exact polls will give us good news (sic),” he posted.