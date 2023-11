Telangana Assembly Elections: CM KCR Votes In Siddipet | Telangana News

BRS leader K Kavitha, KT Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy, and others also cast their votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: KCR and his wife Shobha voted in Medak district, Chintamadaka polling station. KCR contests from Gajwel and Kamareddy seats in the 119-member assembly. BRS leader K Kavitha, KT Rama Rao, Revanth Reddy, and others also cast their votes.