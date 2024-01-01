Airport Metro, Pharma City not scrapped: CM Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy had earlier opposed the Airport Metro Rail and the Pharma City projects during his campaign for the Assembly polls

Published Date - 07:57 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy went back on his earlier statements on Monday, and said there were no plans to scrap the Airport Metro Rail and the Hyderabad Pharma City projects proposed by the previous BRS government. Instead, the State government would work on streamlining these projects keeping the larger public interest in mind, he said.

Revanth Reddy had earlier opposed the Airport Metro Rail and the Pharma City projects during his campaign for the Assembly polls. During a review meeting held shortly after he took over as the Chief Minister of Telangana as well, he had directed officials to keep on hold both these projects. He also asked them probe into benefits extended to the construction agency (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited), despite not completing the proposed routes. He wanted officials to develop a new township in the huge tracts of lands acquired for Hyderabad Pharma City.

However, during a chit chat with media at the Secretariat here on Monday, the Chief Minister took a complete U-turn and said the projects were not being cancelled or put on hold.

“We are streamlining it keeping in mind public interest. In comparison to the routes proposed by the previous government, we will reduce the distance to the airport and the project cost as well,” he said.

Elaborating further, Revanth Reddy said a new metro line connecting Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) to Shamshabad Airport via the Old City was in the pipeline, linking Nagole and Chandrayangutta via LB Nagar and Owaisi Hospital. The extension of Metro Rail from Miyapur to Ramachandrapuram and from Mind Space junction to the Financial District was also under consideration.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister felt that there would not be enough commuter traffic from Gachibowli to the Airport, suggesting that it might not be a financially viable route. “The new Metro rail plans proposed by us will be more cost-effective than those proposed by the previous government,” he said.

Similarly, he said the Pharma City would be developed in clusters between the Outer Ring Road and the Regional Ring Road in a phased manner, adhering to a strict zero-pollution policy. Residential colonies would be developed for the workforce, complete with amenities and social infrastructure, to ensure that they need not travel to Hyderabad for day-to-day requirements.

The Chief Minister also revealed plans to establish exclusive universities dedicated to skill development for the youth. Renowned industrialists and experts from around the world would be engaged to teach in these institutions, providing students with degrees equivalent to traditional degrees, while equipping them with additional skills.

Revanth Reddy said special orientation programmes would be conducted for students seeking higher education abroad. The State government would also train the youth in fields of their choice and supply skilled manpower for different countries, thereby generating employment opportunities for the youth.

Administrative Reforms:

• Former CM’s camp office to be converted into State guesthouse

• Decentralisation of power with district in-charge ministers

• To address journalists’ issues within 100 days after appointing chairperson of Telangana Media Academy

• To appoint efficient officers as HoDs with autonomy to choose their teams

• Establishment of nursing colleges attached to every 100-bed hospital

Political Activities:

• Telangana Congress extended executive meeting on Jan 3, to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategies

• Nominated posts to be filled based on merit and contributions to the party