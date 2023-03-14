CM KCR pays floral tributes to former Minister K Vijaya Rama Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao consoled the family members of the former CBI director K Vijaya Rama Rao and assured them his support

Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paying tributes to the mortal remains of former Minister and former CBI director K Vijayarama Rao at the latter's residence in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the mortal remains of former Minister and former CBI director K Vijaya Rama Rao at the latter’s residence here on Tuesday. Vijaya Rama Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Monday evening.

Chandrashekhar Rao consoled the family members of the former CBI director and assured them his support. He also inquired with the officials about the arrangements made for conducting the cremation with full State honours.

BRS MLCs Madhusudhanachari, Kadiam Srihari, MLAs Danam Nagender, A Jeevan Reddy, senior leaders Sravan Kumar Reddy and Naradasu Lakshman, DGP Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand among others were also present.

