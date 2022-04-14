CM KCR pays tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Ratna and architect of the Constitution of India Dr BR Ambedkar at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of the latter’s 131st birth anniversary.

Former Minister Motkupalli Narsimhulu, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Naveen Rao, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajashekhar Reddy, OSD to CM Deshapathi Srinivas and TRS general secretary Ravula Sravan Kumar Reddy, CMO officials, and others attended the programme.