CM KCR pays tributes to Telangana martyr Doddi Komuraiah

KCR said in the last nine years, the State government fulfilled the aspirations of the martyrs, propelling people of Telangana towards a brighter future

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hailed the progress of Telangana under self-rule, stating that it has put an end to the decades of sacrifices made by the people. He commemorated the sacrifices of Telangana’s martyrs and paid rich tributes on the occasion of death anniversary of Doddi Komuraiah, the first martyr of the Telangana armed peasant struggle.

In a statement, the Chief Minister recalled how the Godavari river valley and surrounding areas which were once declared as troubled areas, are now flourishing with the Kaleshwaram project water and lush green fields. He said the symbols of past sacrifices were now being replaced by the pillars of progress.

Chandrashekhar Rao said in the last nine years, the State government fulfilled the aspirations of the martyrs, propelling people of Telangana towards a brighter future.

He remarked that the State now stands as a role model for the country, having revitalised all sectors including agriculture, irrigation, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He pointed out that the marginalised sections of Telangana are now confident about development and leading contented lives, leaving behind feelings of insecurity.

He lauded the Telangana Government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people, which has resulted in positive outcomes. To honour the sacrifices of Telangana’s martyrs and immortalise their spirit for future generations, the Chief Minister announced the lighting of ‘Telangana Amara Jyothi’ on the historical occasion of the decennial celebrations in Hyderabad. The martyrs memorial serves as a constant source of inspiration. Further, the Chief Minister remembered that the State government was officially organising the birth and death anniversaries of Doddi Komuraiah.