CM KCR presents cheques to Nikhat, Esha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao presented the cheque for Rs 2 cr each to boxer Nikhat Zareen and shooter Esha Singh during the Telangana State formation day celebrations at the Public Gardens, on Tuesday.

The rewards were announced by the Chief Minister’s Office on the eve of the formation day celebrations. Apart from the Rs 2 cr cash prize, it was also announced that both will get a piece of land for their houses either in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

Later, the Chief Minister invited the families of both the athletes and felicitated them before having a meal with them at the Pragathi Bhavan.

While Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the 52 kg category at the Women’s Boxing World Cup to become world champion, Esha Singh bagged three gold medals in the team event at the ISSF World Cup in Suhl in Germany recently.

