CM KCR reaches Kondagattu temple, to review temple development project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:04 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Jagtial: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reached the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple here this morning.

The Chief Minister, who landed at the JNTU engineering college grounds near Nachupalli from Hyderabad by helicopter, reached the shrine in a bus.

Chandrashekhar Rao was given a warm reception with ‘purnakumbam’ by the temple priests. Later, the Chief Minister performed special poojas to the presiding deity.

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eashwar and Gangula Kamalakar, TS Planning Board Vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajyasabha MP Divakonda Damodar Rao, MLCs L Ramana and Bhanu Prasad Rao, MLAs Sunke Ravishankar, Dr Sanjay Kumar, Balka Suman, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha and others were present.

The Chief Minister is expected to hold a review meeting on the development of the historic temple, for which the State government recently sanctioned Rs.100 crore