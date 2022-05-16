CM KCR remembers Buddha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

He said the ways of peace, tolerance and non-violence taught by Buddha to the world, were still applicable. In a statement, the Chief Minister said Telangana was a major centre of Buddhist heritage, with Buddhism practiced widely in the basins of Godavari and Krishna Rivers. After the formation of Telangana State, the government took up development of the Buddhavanam project at Nagarjuna Sagar with international standards. The project which was designed in the nature’s lap along the banks of Krishna River, was completed and inaugurated recently.

“The Buddhavanam project will emerge as one of the world’s spiritual tourist destinations with all the information about the life history and teachings of the Buddha,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He added that the State government was treading the path of Gautama Buddha towards progress with welfare, love, peace and coexistence of all.