CM KCR slams Opposition for creating hurdles to development

CM KCR criticised recent statements of Congress leaders that three hours of power supply for agriculture was sufficient, and urged people to respond to anti-farmer attitude of opposition parties in a fitting manner

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:51 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the Opposition parties for creating hurdles in the path of development of the State by filing court cases and misleading people with false propaganda.

While Telangana was witnessing a formidable growth under the BRS leadership, the Opposition leaders were making foolish remarks with meagre knowledge about agriculture and farmers. He criticised the recent statements of Congress leaders that three hours of power supply for agriculture was sufficient, and urged the people to respond to the anti-farmer attitude of opposition parties in a fitting manner.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the State government started the construction of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) to alleviate the hardships of farmers of erstwhile districts of Mahabubnagar and Rangareddy. But the Opposition leaders created obstacles by filing cases in the National Green Tribunal as well as courts, which delayed supply of irrigation water to 12 lakh acres of agriculture land and also drinking water to 1,200 villages.

“They (Opposition parties) are ready to exploit the situation by misleading the people for their petty political interests. However, the continued efforts of the BRS government have paid off and all hurdles have been cleared. Having obtained the environmental clearance, the BRS government will now work with double vigour and complete the Palamuru Rangareddy project in a time-bound manner,” he added.