Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme gets Environmental Clearance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Decks have been cleared for the much-awaited Environmental Clearance (EC) for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) scheme, giving a short in the arm for Telangana government’s efforts to provide drinking and irrigation water to several areas under the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy districts.

The EC was recommended by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) at its 49th Meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday. The EC was recommended to the project duly stressing on the adherence to applicable standard EC conditions. The State irrigation department had submitted a proposal for grant of environmental clearance for PRLI scheme (Phase II) in Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy & Nalgonda districts.

During the meeting, the EAC observed that the ecological damage assessment report has been revised as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The EAC also stressed that necessary steps towards successful implementation Remediation Plan, Natural Resources and Community Resources Augmentation Plan should be taken up in a time bound manner.

This was after the EAC examined the public hearing report furnished after the public hearing conducted by Telangana State Pollution Control Board on August 10, 2021 simultaneously in six districts, including Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda and Narayanpet. The major challenges observed were land acquisition, compensation and water supply in drought-prone area.

Accordingly, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed for constitution of an expert committee to suggest remedial measures for restoration of the ecological and social damage caused due to construction project without obtaining the EC. The EAC agreed about the project requirement in the region but implementation of remedial measures for restoration of ecological sanctity was utmost requirement for ensuring sustainable development.

The EC for PRLI was recommended with additional conditions that ecological or social damage would have to be restored in time bound manner.

The EAC recommended Rs 153.70 crore towards Remediation plan, Natural Resources Augmentation Plan and Community Resources Augmentation Plan to be spent within three years. The Project proponent would have to submit a bank guarantee of an amount of Rs. 153.70 crore and it shall be released after successful implementation of the Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

This apart, the project proponent would have to submit Rs. 106 crore as penalty under Polluters Pay Principle to the State Pollution Control Board. Extensive plantation of native perennial trees should be taken up all the proposed reservoirs for developing tree layer of 500-meter width with 90 per cent survival rate. The budgetary provisions for implementation of EMP would have to be fully utilized and not to be diverted to any other purpose. In case of any revision in the project cost or due to price level change, the cost of EMP would have to be updated proportionately.

Ambient Air Quality Monitoring stations for real time data have to be installed at project sites and its report has to be submitted to the Environment Ministry. Environment Management Cell would have to be created in the project consisting environmental officers having post graduate degree in environmental sciences, Environmental Engineering to monitor implementation of EMP in the project.

Wildlife conservation plan has to be implemented after due approval of the State PCCF. Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) shall be constituted for Monitoring and Evaluation of implementation of Biodiversity Conservation Plan and Wildlife Conservation Plan as approved by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Necessary permission has to be obtained for quarrying construction materials for the project and the excavated muck has to be disposed in a scientific manner.

After five years of the project commissioning, a study would have to be undertaken regarding the impact of the project on the environment. The study will have to be undertaken by an independent agency. Bio-Gas plant would have to be installed in the Project affected area for utilizing cow dung into renewable source of fuel. Solar panels be provided to families living in rural areas within 10 km radius of the project.