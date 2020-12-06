CM KCR supports Bharat Bandh by farmers on Tuesday

He asked TRS cadre to directly participate in the bandh and appealed to people of Telangana State to make the bandh a success and stand by the farmers.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao extended the party’s full support to the Bharat Bandh led by farmers opposing the three Agriculture Acts on Tuesday. He asked TRS cadre to directly participate in the bandh and appealed to people of Telangana State to make the bandh a success and stand by the farmers.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the farmers were waging a just fight against the agricultural laws brought by the Center. He reminded that TRS opposed the agriculture bills in the Parliament as they were harmful to the interests of the farmers and asserted that the fight needs to continue until the new agricultural laws are repealed.

He said the TRS party would work for the success of the Bharat Bandh. He appealed to the people to make the bandh a success and stand by the farmers.

